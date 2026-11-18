The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) and the UK's Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have called for urgent action to prevent new trade barriers between the European Union and the United Kingdom, warning that proposed "Made in Europe" requirements and stricter automotive rules of origin could threaten their €80 billion annual trading relationship.

Ahead of the EU-UK Summit scheduled for November 20, the associations urged both sides to ensure that UK-manufactured vehicles, components and batteries receive equivalent treatment under the EU's proposed Industrial Accelerator Act. The organizations warned that excluding UK products from European industrial incentives and public procurement opportunities could undermine the competitiveness of closely integrated automotive supply chains.

Stricter rules of origin could trigger tariffs on electric vehicles in 2027

According to ACEA and SMMT, stricter rules of origin under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement are scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027. Industry surveys suggest that fewer than 25 percent of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles traded between the EU and UK would comply with the new requirements, potentially exposing hundreds of thousands of vehicles to tariffs of 10 percent.

The associations estimated that these tariffs could cost UK automotive exports to the EU almost €400 million in 2027, while EU exports to the UK could face approximately €1.4 billion in additional costs. They therefore called for arrangements that would maintain tariff-free trade for most electrified vehicles while supporting the development of regional battery supply chains.

Ford warns against excluding Turkey, UK and Morocco from EU industrial policy

Meanwhile, Jim Baumbick, president of Ford Europe, warned that excluding Turkey, the UK and Morocco from the EU's proposed “Made in Europe” framework could weaken Europe's automotive industry rather than strengthen its competitiveness against Chinese manufacturers, according to Reuters. Baumbick emphasized that these countries are integral parts of Europe's automotive supply chains and that changing established rules could discourage future investments.

The proposed Industrial Accelerator Act aims to encourage automotive manufacturing and local sourcing within the EU by linking certain subsidies and public procurement opportunities to European production requirements. Germany and France reached an agreement in October supporting the inclusion of the UK in the framework, although approval from other EU member states is still required. ACEA and SMMT emphasized that resolving both the rules-of-origin requirements and the treatment of UK-manufactured products under the Industrial Accelerator Act is essential to maintaining the competitiveness of the European automotive industry.