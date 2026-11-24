Europe's energy-intensive industries (EIIs) have expressed disappointment over the European Parliament's Committee on Industry, Research and Energy (ITRE) failing to adopt its opinion on the review of the post-2030 EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

According to a joint industry statement, the failure represents a missed opportunity to address key challenges affecting industrial investment, competitiveness and employment in Europe, particularly amid high energy costs, unfair trade practices and geopolitical uncertainty. Industry representatives called on the European Parliament to revise the European Commission's current proposal to establish a regulatory framework that supports industrial decarbonization while ensuring the economic viability of investments.

Effective CBAM and export protection remain critical

Free ETS allowances should remain a carbon leakage protection mechanism and should not be made conditional on decarbonization investments, the industries stressed. Instead, the EU should establish favorable conditions enabling companies to invest in low-carbon technologies. Measures were also requested to prevent the activation of the cross-sectoral correction factor (CSCF), which, according to the European Commission's estimates, could reduce free allocation by up to 70 percent by 2040.

Furthermore, policymakers were urged to establish representative emission benchmarks that reflect sector-specific decarbonization pathways and local conditions across the EU. The phase-out of free ETS allowances for sectors covered by the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), including steel, must follow a realistic transition pathway and be conditional on the mechanism's effectiveness in ensuring a level playing field, including in export markets, according to the joint statement.

Greater reinvestment of ETS revenues in industrial transformation was also advocated, with particular emphasis on the importance of affordable and reliable low-carbon energy and the timely deployment of supporting infrastructure. Industry representatives urged the European Parliament to ensure that the final ETS framework reflects market and technological realities, supports industrial decarbonization, protects jobs and strengthens European manufacturing competitiveness.