The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has welcomed the European Parliament's vote opposing the European Commission's proposal to include two Indian ship recycling facilities, YSI Recyclers LLP and Shree Ram Vessel Scrap Pvt Ltd, located in Alang, Gujarat, on the EU's list of approved ship recycling yards, citing unresolved concerns regarding compliance with EU environmental and safety standards.

Members of the European Parliament supported an objection previously adopted by the Parliament's Environment Committee, calling on the European Commission to withdraw its proposal to authorize the two Indian facilities to recycle EU-flagged ships under the EU Ship Recycling Regulation. The vote comes ahead of the anticipated signing of the EU-India free trade agreement in December.

EU loses around 10 million mt of steel scrap annually through overseas ship recycling

According to EUROFER, European-owned ships account for approximately 35 percent of the global fleet and could generate around 80 million mt of recyclable steel over the next decade. However, the EU loses around 10 million mt of steel scrap annually through the recycling of these ships abroad, while European ship recycling facilities operated at below 30 percent of their capacity in 2025.

Meanwhile, European steelmakers have already committed around €23 billion to decarbonization investments, with European steel scrap demand expected to increase by approximately 15 million mt by 2030.

Axel Eggert, EUROFER director general, emphasized that end-of-life ships represent a valuable source of high-quality steel scrap needed for the decarbonization of the European steel industry.

EUROFER highlights potential inconsistency in EU scrap export and ship recycling rules

The association also pointed to a potential contradiction between the European Commission's ship recycling proposal and its draft delegated act under the EU Waste Shipment Regulation. While the latter proposes not to authorize steel scrap exports to India from May 2027 on environmental grounds, the ship recycling proposal could still allow steel from EU-flagged ships to be recycled and processed in India.

EUROFER called on EU member states to follow the European Parliament's position and reject the Commission's proposal, emphasizing that closer trade relations with India should not come at the expense of European industrial competitiveness, fair competition or environmental and occupational safety standards.

EU member states will still have to express their positions on the Commission's proposal before the updated list of approved ship recycling facilities can be adopted.