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Germany's BVSE warns of oversupply and downward pressure on prices after proposed EU scrap export restrictions

Thursday, 24 September 2026 17:51:29 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The European Commission's draft on waste exports to non-OECD countries has raised concerns at bvse-Recycling Germany. According to the German association for secondary raw materials and waste management, limiting international outlets for ferrous scrap could lead to an oversupply in the European market without generating additional demand from steelmakers.

As set out in the EU draft, from May 21, 2027, some non-OECD countries will be able to receive from the EU the types of non-hazardous waste for which they have obtained authorization. In the document which is currently under consultation, only Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine are listed as authorized destinations for certain categories of metal waste.

According to bvse, however, export restrictions - and the resulting loss of destination markets - would leave scrap volumes in Europe that the domestic market could not fully absorb. “Restricted access to international markets does not automatically create additional demand in Europe,” the association warned. “Without sales opportunities, there is instead a risk of a decline in the value of recycled raw materials, which would hamper investment and weaken European recycling capacities in the long term.” If this scenario materializes, the increase in available supply could exert downward pressure on ferrous scrap prices and reduce revenues for collection and processing companies.

“Instead of expanding recycling capacities, Brussels is sending the signal that investment in modern processing and sorting technology is a risk, because markets can be closed off politically at any time,” said bvse chief executive Eric Rehbock. The association is, therefore, calling for more favorable conditions for investment and believes that the European industry's competitiveness problems should be addressed at their source, rather than by restricting the recycling sector's sales outlets.

The actual impact on the ferrous scrap market will, however, depend on the final list, the waste codes authorized and the possibility of redirecting volumes to other markets. The Commission's consultation will remain open until October 16, 2026.

Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Germany European Union Steelmaking Opinion 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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