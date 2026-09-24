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EU publishes draft list of countries authorized to import EU waste

Thursday, 24 September 2026 14:15:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The European Commission has published a draft list of non-OECD countries that would be authorized to receive certain non-hazardous waste from the EU from May 21, 2027, with its assessment indicating that metal waste exports would not be authorized to most of the countries that applied to receive this waste stream. The proposal remains a draft and has not yet been adopted or endorsed by the Commission.

Under regulation on waste shipments, exports of non-hazardous waste from the EU to non-OECD countries will generally be prohibited from May 21, 2027, unless the destination country is included on a Commission list after demonstrating that the waste concerned can be managed in an environmentally sound manner. The first list is due to be established by November 21, 2026.

EU applies particular scrutiny to metal waste

The Commission said requests involving ferrous and non-ferrous metal waste require particular scrutiny, citing the potential presence of heavy metals and the environmental risks associated with shredding, smelting and refining. Countries seeking authorization must demonstrate that their waste-management conditions provide protection for the environment, climate and human health equivalent to EU requirements.

A total of 32 non-OECD countries and territories submitted requests covering various waste streams. They include India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine and Vietnam.

According to the Commission's draft assessment, metal waste exports would be authorized to Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Ukraine, which were assessed as meeting the relevant requirements for the metal waste covered by their applications.

India, Indonesia and several other markets fail metal waste assessment

By contrast, the Commission concluded that several major potential destinations had not demonstrated that all necessary measures were in place to manage metal waste in an environmentally sound manner.

India was approved in the draft for several other waste streams covered by its application, but not for metal waste. The Commission reached the same conclusion regarding metal waste requested by Indonesia and Malaysia.

Metal waste exports would also not be authorized under the draft assessment to Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, Georgia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia and Vietnam.

Authorized-country list to be reviewed at least every two years

The Commission stressed that authorization will be waste-stream specific, meaning inclusion on the list for one category does not automatically allow a country to receive other types of EU waste. From May 21, 2027, non-OECD destinations will only be able to receive covered non-hazardous waste if both the country and the relevant waste stream are included on the final list.

The list will be updated at least every two years, and the Commission may request additional information from authorized countries to verify continued compliance. Countries could subsequently be removed if the requirements are no longer met.

The Commission also stated that it may consider separate measures concerning exports of waste or materials that have ceased to be waste in order to address global imbalances, secure supplies of secondary materials and maintain the competitiveness of EU industry.

Tags: European Union Imp/exp Statistics 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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