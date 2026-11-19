The German Steel Federation (Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl) has welcomed the European Commission's approval of the German government's planned adjustment to its industrial electricity price support scheme, allowing companies to partially combine industrial electricity price support with electricity price compensation in 2026.

According to the association's statement, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy had already announced plans to implement the arrangement for 2026. Kerstin Maria Rippel, managing director of the German Steel Federation, stated that the approval represents an important step toward reducing electricity costs for German steel producers, particularly as energy prices continue to increase amid the conflict in the Middle East. However, Rippel emphasized that the temporary arrangement does not provide the long-term planning certainty required by steelmakers operating in Germany. She therefore welcomed the German government's intention to advocate at the EU level for extending the combined application of industrial electricity price support and electricity price compensation beyond 2026.

The association also urged the German government to continue reducing electricity grid charges, stressing that internationally competitive electricity prices are essential for the domestic steel industry's future.

According to Rippel, Germany's industrial electricity price should be reduced to a sustainable level of €50/MWh, including grid charges, levies and taxes, to ensure international competitiveness.