Germany's Steel Alliance, comprising ten German federal states, the German Steel Federation (Wirtschaftsvereinigung Stahl) and trade union IG Metall, has presented a joint position paper to German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche at the National Steel Summit 2026, held in Salzgitter on November 16. The alliance called for stronger EU steel trade protection, competitive energy prices, lead markets for low-emission steel and accelerated hydrogen infrastructure development.

According to the position paper, Germany's steel industry faces weak economic conditions, rising imports driven by global overcapacity, high energy costs and growing international competition. The alliance stressed that maintaining the competitiveness of European steel production is essential for investment in climate-neutral steelmaking.

German steel alliance calls for EU trade protection to cover slabs and billets

While welcoming the EU's new steel trade measure, which entered into force on July 1, 2026, the alliance called for its continued development and expansion to cover semi-finished steel products, including slabs and billets, as well as steel-intensive downstream products.

The signatories also urged the modernization of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations and the application of the Melted & Poured origin rule, supported by documentation requirements and effective customs controls, to prevent circumvention.

Regarding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, the alliance called for its extension to steel-intensive downstream products and an effective solution for exports, including those manufactured by downstream industries.

Competitive electricity prices and hydrogen development remain priorities

On energy costs, the alliance urged the German government to increase federal subsidies for electricity transmission network charges to €6.5 billion through the mid-2030s and introduce measures to reduce industrial electricity costs.

The signatories also called for combining industrial electricity price support with electricity price compensation beyond 2026 and extending the latter beyond 2030, including for electric steelmaking facilities.

Additionally, the alliance sought lower natural gas charges and taxes, emphasizing the fuel's importance until affordable hydrogen becomes sufficiently available. It also called for expanded hydrogen infrastructure and competitively priced climate-neutral hydrogen.

Alliance seeks lead markets for low-emission steel

The position paper called for lead markets for low-emission steel through public procurement, infrastructure investment and private-sector incentives.

The alliance also proposed recognizing low-emission steel as a flexibility option for automotive manufacturers meeting fleet carbon emission targets, with the relevant steel credit mechanism introduced by 2030 at the latest, subject to product availability.

Furthermore, it urged the German government to allocate federal budget resources to support low-emission steel procurement by Deutsche Bahn, national railway company.