 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > WV...

WV Stahl: Germany's steel demand to recover through 2027, but industry challenges persist

Thursday, 15 October 2026 11:15:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The German Steel Federation (WV Stahl) has warned that Germany's steel market remains under pressure despite projections of a recovery in demand, as global steel consumption is expected to return to growth in 2027, according to the latest Short Range Outlook published by the World Steel Association (worldsteel).

According to worldsteel, Germany's apparent steel consumption is expected to increase from 29.2 million mt in 2025 to 30.3 million mt in 2026, up 3.8 percent year on year, before rising by a further six percent to 32.1 million mt in 2027. However, WV Stahl emphasized that the projected growth reflects a recovery from historically low demand levels rather than a sustained improvement in market conditions. Germany is expected to rank eighth among the world's largest steel-consuming countries in 2027, compared with sixth place in 2017.

Faster industrial and infrastructure investments needed

Kerstin Maria Rippel, CEO of WV Stahl, stated that the outlook does not signal an end to the challenges facing German industry. She stressed the need to accelerate industrial investments and improve the conditions for domestic production to ensure that the projected recovery develops into a sustainable turnaround.

Rippel highlighted the importance of planned infrastructure investments in supporting steel demand. Although their full impact is expected to emerge gradually, she called for faster implementation of projects and greater preference for products manufactured within the EU to support European industrial production and employment.

International competition and trade diversion remain major concerns

Meanwhile, Rippel warned that international competitive pressure remains high, particularly as declining steel demand in China coincides with rising consumption in other regions. Against this backdrop, she emphasized the importance of protecting the European steel market against trade diversion and unfair competition.

Rippel welcomed the European Commission's efforts to introduce a new steel trade defense instrument and establish conditions for more competitive electricity prices. However, she stressed that further improvements and national implementation are necessary. According to her, competitive energy costs, effective trade defense measures and preferential treatment for European-made products in public investments will be essential to ensure that the anticipated recovery in steel demand benefits production facilities in Germany.

Tags: Germany European Union Steelmaking Opinion 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Germany's BVSE warns of oversupply and downward pressure on prices after proposed EU scrap export restrictions

24 Sep | Steel News

WV Stahl welcomes European Parliament's CBAM position, calls for further improvements

17 Sep | Steel News

WV Stahl warns rail funding cuts could increase costs for German steel industry

04 Sep | Steel News

WV Stahl and industry groups urge Germany to preserve emissions revenues for decarbonization

01 Sep | Steel News

IW Köln: Germany should preserve domestic steel production during green transition

25 Aug | Steel News

German finance minister calls for tougher stance on China amid pressure on steel industry

24 Aug | Steel News

WV Stahl: Low Rhine water levels threaten Germany's industrial competitiveness

18 Aug | Steel News

German recyclers warn low Rhine water levels threaten steel logistics

13 Aug | Steel News

German automotive suppliers back EU Industrial Accelerator Act to strengthen manufacturing

12 Aug | Steel News

Germany’s crude steel output rises in H1, WV Stahl says industry needs stronger demand and competitive energy prices

21 Jul | Steel News