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BHP to invest over $10 billion in high-quality iron ore and infrastructure

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 14:00:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Global miner BHP plans to invest more than $10 billion in the development of high-quality iron ore and upgrades to related infrastructure under its five-year production plan, according to statements made by a company representative at the 15th China International Steel Conference held on September 19-20.

BHP to focus on high-quality iron ore

Speaking at the conference, the BHP representative reviewed the company's long-standing cooperation with China's steel industry, highlighting the role of iron ore supplies in supporting China's industrialization and urbanization over the past three decades.

Under its five-year production plan, BHP will invest more than $10 billion in developing high-quality iron ore and upgrading supporting infrastructure.

The company also plans to further develop its copper business and invest in new projects in response to growing global demand stemming from electrification, energy infrastructure and data center construction.

Industry-wide cooperation needed for decarbonization

Regarding the global steel industry's decarbonization efforts, BHP stated that the challenge cannot be addressed by any single company independently.

Accordingly, the company stressed that cooperation across the entire industrial chain will be necessary to achieve carbon reduction targets, highlighting the importance of collaboration between raw material suppliers and steel producers as the sector moves towards lower-carbon production.

In the 2025-26 financial year BHP's total iron ore production increased by one percent year on year to 264.7 million mt. For FY 2026-27, BHP expects total iron ore production of 260-272 million mt, including WAIO output of 253-264 million mt.

Tags: Australia Oceania Mining Conferences Investments Opinion BHP 
DemetKazdal
Demet Kazdal
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After graduating from Boğaziçi University with a degree in English Language and Literature, I have spent the past 15 years developing deep expertise in the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I serve as Head of Content Department. I write and edit comprehensive news and reports on steel markets, with a primary focus on the Turkish market as well as global market dynamics.

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