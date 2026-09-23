Russian missile strike hits Interpipe facility in Dnipro, production suspended

Ukrainian steel pipe and railway product producer Interpipe has announced that one of its industrial facilities in Dnipro was hit by a Russian ballistic missile strike during the night of September 21-22.

According to the company, four employees were killed in the attack, while seven others were injured. Interpipe stated that the injured employees are receiving the necessary medical assistance and that the company is providing support to the victims' families.

Damage to equipment and infrastructure

The missile strike also damaged key production equipment and infrastructure at the facility, forcing production to be suspended. Interpipe stated that its specialists are currently assessing the extent of the damage and determining a potential timeline for the restoration of operations. Emergency repair works are also underway.

In 2025, Interpipe supplied 470,000 mt of steel pipes and 89,000 mt of railway products.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, Ukrainian mining and steel group Metinvest's Zaporizhstal and Kametstal plants, as well as Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ), a part of DCH Group, and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, were also targeted by Russia.