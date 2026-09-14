Russian missile attacks hit Zaporizhstal and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih again, disrupting Ukrainian steelmaking

Russian missile attacks have struck two of Ukraine's largest steel plants, Zaporizhstal and ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, causing casualties and extensive damage to production facilities, according to statements from the companies.

Zaporizhstal suffers third ballistic missile attack in one month

On the night of September 12, four ballistic missiles hit Metinvest's Zaporizhstal plant, injuring four employees and damaging the main and auxiliary equipment of its blast furnace and open-hearth shops. The plant's power systems, internal networks and logistics infrastructure were also affected.

Metinvest stated that the extent of the destruction could not yet be fully assessed, although the damage was provisionally classified as critical. One injured employee received treatment at the plant, while the other three were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

The latest attack was the third ballistic missile strike on Zaporizhstal within a month, following attacks on August 11 and August 27. The steelmaker had not resumed production after the previous strikes, and the number of employees present at the site had consequently been significantly reduced. According to Metinvest, the continued production suspension means there is currently no risk of an industrial emergency. Recovery work and inspections of the damaged facilities are ongoing.

Two contractors killed at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

During the same night, a Russian missile struck ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, killing two employees of contracting companies and injuring two plant employees. Production and auxiliary facilities at the steel plant were damaged, prompting the activation of its emergency response plan. Firefighters, rescuers, medical personnel and occupational safety specialists were deployed to the site, while the injured employees were taken to medical facilities in Kryvyi Rih.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih stated that specialists are assessing the scale of the damage and determining the possibility and timeframe for restoring the affected facilities. No detailed information regarding the impact on production volumes has been disclosed so far.

The plant has repeatedly sustained damage since the beginning of the war. A missile strike in August this year killed three people and injured 18, while damaging key energy and blast furnace facilities and partially halting production processes.

Repeated strikes increase pressure on Ukraine's steel industry

The latest attacks have further increased operational uncertainty for Ukraine's steel industry, which continues to face security risks, disrupted logistics, high energy costs and recurring damage to production and energy infrastructure. Restoration schedules and the potential impact on steel supplies will depend on the final damage assessments at both plants.