Chile's economy receded 1.5 percent in July, driven by a 9.3 percent decline in mining activities

The Central Bank of Chile said the economy declined by 1.5 percent in July 2026, compared with June 2025, according to the IMACEC index, the country's main indicator of economic activity.

The decline reflects chiefly a 9.3 percent reduction in mining activities, chiefly copper, a sector that is responsible for a significant share of the country's economy.

Goods production receded by 3.2 percent, the manufacturing industry decreased 3.1 percent, while trading activities rose 0.7 percent, and the services sector decreased 0.7 percent.

On a month-over-month basis, the IMACEC index declined 1.7 percent in July from June.

On the same comparative basis, all indicators were negative: goods production by 0.7 percent, mining activities by 9.4 percent, manufacturing by 0.7 percent, trading activities by 1.4 percent, and services by 1.1 percent.

The monthly IMACEC economic activity index tracks changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP). It is released on the first business day of each month, with a lag of about 31 days.