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US raw steel production increases by 5.1 percent - week 37, 2026

Tuesday, 15 September 2026 01:38:07 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on September 12, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.900 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 82.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 12, 2026, increased 5.1 percent from the previous week ending September 5, 2026, when production was 1.808 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.3 percent.

Production was 1.775 million net tons in the week ending September 12, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.4 percent. The current week production represents a 7.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 12, 2026, was 66.537 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.1 percent. That is up 5.5 percent from 63.093 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.2 percent.

Tags: Raw Mat US North America Steelmaking 
BerkArslan
Berk Arslan
Editor

I graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago with a B.S. in Finance, and also have Masters degree from Northeastern Illinois University in Bilingual Bicultural Education and a Masters from Moody Bible Institute in Divinity. I have been in the steel industry since 2019, focusing on long products.  I now write on finished longs in Mexico, and cover market analysis and dynamics in North America.

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