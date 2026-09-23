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Ghana's B5Plus orders bar and wire rod mill from Danieli

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 11:50:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Ghana-based steel producer B5Plus Group has selected Italian plantmaker Danieli to supply technological equipment for a new bar and wire rod rolling mill in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, expanding the group's long steel production capabilities in West Africa.

The new mill will have a production rate of 50 mt per hour, corresponding to an annual capacity of approximately 300,000 mt of long steel products, including reinforcing bars and smooth wire rod.

New mill to produce rebar and wire rod

Under the order, Danieli will supply technological equipment for the production of straight-length rebar in diameters ranging from 8 mm to 32 mm and smooth wire rod in diameters of 5.5-16 mm.

The rolling mill will use Danieli's integrated in-house automation systems to maintain stable rolling conditions, consistent product quality and operational efficiency across the product range.

Layout allows future connection to continuous caster

Danieli stated that the plant layout has been designed to enable a future direct connection with a planned continuous casting machine, supporting greater production integration as B5Plus develops the site.

The new B5Plus bar and wire rod mill is scheduled to start operations in the third quarter of 2027.

Tags: Wire Rod Longs Ghana West Africa Steelmaking 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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