S. Korea recommends five-year extension of AD measures on Chinese H-beams

South Korea's Trade Commission has recommended extending the existing antidumping measures on H-beams from China for another five years, while separately recommending provisional antidumping duties of 25.08-27.96 percent on Chinese steel bars.

The commission reached a final affirmative determination in the second sunset review of the antidumping measures on Chinese H-beams, concluding that terminating the existing measures could lead to the recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The review was requested by Hyundai Steel and Dongkuk Steel in September 2025 and was initiated in December of the same year.

Under the commission's recommendation, price undertakings will remain in place for another five years for Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd Laiwu Company and Rizhao Medium Section Mill Co., Ltd. and their related companies.

For Shanxi Antai H-beam, Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union, Maanshan Iron & Steel, Hebei Jinxi Iron and Steel Group, Tangshan Fengrun Tianxing Iron and Steel and Tangshan Hongrun Steel and their related companies, the commission recommended maintaining an antidumping duty of 32.72 percent. Other Chinese suppliers would remain subject to a 28.23 percent duty.

The existing measures, consisting of duties of 28.23-32.72 percent and price undertakings, have been in effect since March 30, 2021. The commission will submit its recommendation to South Korea's Ministry of Economy and Finance.

Provisional duties recommended on Chinese steel bars

In a separate investigation, the commission issued a preliminary affirmative determination on steel bars imported from China, finding that the South Korean domestic industry had suffered material injury from dumped imports. It consequently recommended provisional antidumping duties ranging from 25.08 percent to 27.96 percent to prevent further injury while the investigation continues.

The investigation was initiated on May 7 following an application filed by SeAH Besteel and SeAH Changwon Integrated Special Steel on February 27. The commission expects to issue its final determination in February 2027.