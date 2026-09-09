Kardemir expands heavy section product range with S355JR and S355J2 grades

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir) has announced that it has expanded its product range for structural applications requiring high strength with new steel grades. The company stated that it has achieved sustainable production capability for certain sections in S355JR and S355J2 structural steel grades.

The new products, developed for structural applications requiring high strength and load-bearing capacity, offer applications particularly in large-span steel construction projects. Kardemir stated that its S355JR and S355J2 grade products have started to be used in projects such as aircraft hangars, where high load-bearing capacity and structural strength are required.

The company aims to offer these heavy sections to customers in domestic and overseas markets, contributing to meeting demand for high-quality structural steel through domestic production.

Kardemir aims to take part in more heavy section projects

Kardemir stated that it will continue its product development efforts in line with customer needs and the industry's evolving expectations. Planning to further enhance its capabilities in the heavy section segment with new grades and products, the company aims to take part in more projects and expand the reach of its domestic production capabilities into broader markets.

Kardemir outlined its roadmap for the coming period as supporting its production capabilities with new products, offering more solutions to customers and increasing the use of Kardemir steel in a wider range of projects.