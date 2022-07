Wednesday, 27 July 2022 12:17:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Belgium-based steel cord and wire manufacturer Bekaert has announced that it is scaling back activities in Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The company has stopped all new investments at its production plant in Lipetsk since March this year, though it remains operational at a lower level there in support of the livelihood of its employees and their families.

Bekaert said that it has also strongly reduced exports to customers in Russia.