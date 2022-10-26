Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:06:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Major Chinese steelmaker Baosteel announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 278.252 billion ($38.9 billion) in the January-September period this year, up 1.6 percent year on year, while posting a net profit of RMB 9.464 billion ($1.3 billion), down 56.2 percent year on year.

In the July-September period, Baosteel registered an operating revenue of RMB 94.597 billion (13.2 billion), up four percent year on year, while recording a net profit of RMB 1.672 billion ($0.23 billion), down 74.3 percent year on year.

In the July-September period, Baosteel produced 11.767 million mt of pig iron and 12.525 million mt of crude steel, up 13.2 percent and 15.7 percent year on year, respectively, while it sold 13.049 million mt of finished steel in the given period, up 25.1 percent year on year.

In the first nine months this year, Baosteel produced 34.869 million mt of pig iron and 37.748 million mt of crude steel, up 5.24 percent and 1.9 percent year on year, respectively, while it sold 37.14 million mt of finished steel in the given period, up 3.8 percent year on year.