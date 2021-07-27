﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Baogang Group’s crude steel output up 6.75 percent in H1

Tuesday, 27 July 2021 13:57:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Inner Mongolia-based Chinese steelmaker Baotou Iron and Steel Group (Baogang Group) announced that it produced 7.83 million mt of crude steel in the first half of the current year, up 6.75 percent year on year, while exported 1.05 million mt of finished steel in the given period, up 7.45 percent year on year, it is expected to achieve an operating revenue of RMB 57.5 billion ($8.9 billion), up by 16.4 billion and to register a gross profit of RMB 5.0 billion ($0.77 billion), up by RMB 4.7 billion year on year.

Baogang Group created the best performance for the given period over the past 67 years since it was established.

$1 = RMB 6.4734


Tags: crude steel  Far East  Baotou  fin. Reports  steelmaking  China  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Jul

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%
16  Jul

Chongqing Steel expects rise of 2,122.7 percent in net profit for H1
13  Jul

Baogang’s H1 net profit to increase by 2,281-3,233 percent
09  Jul

China’s Hangzhou Steel expects 149.74 percent rise in H1 net profit
30  Jun

Bengang Plates expects 764 percent rise in net profit for H1