AZZ Inc. to acquire Steel Creek Galvanizing Company

Monday, 03 January 2022 21:19:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Galvanized product producer AZZ Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all the assets of Steel Creek Galvanizing Company, LLC, a privately held hot-dip galvanizing company based in Blacksburg, South Carolina. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. AZZ expects the acquisition will be accretive to earnings within the first year of operation.

AZZ will operate the new facility as AZZ Galvanizing – South Carolina and further extends AZZ's ability to support customers in the Southeast region of the United States. The new galvanizing facility will be integrated into AZZ's existing network of hot-dip galvanizing plants, increasing its total galvanizing network to 40 sites in North America.

Steel Creek provides hot-dip galvanizing to customers located in the Southeast from its 83,000 square foot facility that features one of the largest galvanizing kettles in the United States. With a 25 ton crane system and a 55 foot long kettle, Steel Creek has the capability to galvanize the largest steel structures needed to support critical infrastructure.