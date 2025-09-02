 |  Login 
Automotive sales in Turkey up 7.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 13:29:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 12.8 percent year on year and declined by 5.6 percent month on month to 101,650 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 18.7 percent year on year and dropped by 2.4 percent month on month to 82,215 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles fell by 6.8 percent year on year and by 17.4 percent month on month to 19,435 units.

In the January-August period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 7.2 percent year on year, amounting to 817,345 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 8.1 percent to 654,413 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 4.1 percent to 162,932 units, both on year-on-year basis.


