Automotive sales in Turkey up 6.5 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 14.6 percent year on year and declined by 9.2 percent month on month to 107,718 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 14.7 percent year on year and dropped by 10.1 percent month on month to 84,195 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 14.0 percent year on year and fell by 5.7 percent month on month to 23,523 units.

In the January-July period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 6.5 percent year on year, amounting to 715,695 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 6.7 percent to 572,198 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles advanced by 5.8 percent to 143,497 units, both on year-on-year basis.