Automotive sales in Turkey up 5.2 percent in H1 2025

Thursday, 03 July 2025 14:04:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 11.6 percent year on year and by 10.1 percent month on month to 118,611 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 6.6 percent year on year and rose by 10.0 percent month on month to 93,676 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 35.7 percent year on year and by 10.2 percent month on month to 24,935 units.

In the January-June period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 5.2 percent year on year, amounting to 607,977 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 5.4 percent to 488,003 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 4.3 percent to 119,974 units, both on year-on-year basis.


