Automotive sales in Turkey up 2.7 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 07 May 2025 17:38:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 38.8 percent year on year and declined by 10.0 percent month on month to 105,352 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 39.0 percent year on year and fell by seven percent month on month to 85,411 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 37.8 percent year on year and dropped by 20.5 percent month on month to 19,941 units.

In the January-April period of this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 2.7 percent year on year, amounting to 381,636 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country grew by 4.9 percent to 309,204 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 5.4 percent to 72,432 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

