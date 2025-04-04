Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.5 percent in Jan-Mar

In March this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 1.2 percent year on year and by 28.8 percent month on month to 116,900 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 5.5 percent year on year and grew by 20.8 percent month on month to 91,828 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 7.9 percent year on year and by 70.4 percent month on month to 25,072 units.

In the January-March period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 6.5 percent year on year, amounting to 276,284 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 4.1 percent to 223,793 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 15.5 percent to 52,491 units, both on year-on-year basis.