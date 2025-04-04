 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Automotive...

Automotive sales in Turkey down 6.5 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 04 April 2025 14:26:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey rose by 1.2 percent year on year and by 28.8 percent month on month to 116,900 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey moved up by 5.5 percent year on year and grew by 20.8 percent month on month to 91,828 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 7.9 percent year on year and by 70.4 percent month on month to 25,072 units.

In the January-March period this year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw a decrease of 6.5 percent year on year, amounting to 276,284 units. In the given period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country fell by 4.1 percent to 223,793 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles declined by 15.5 percent to 52,491 units, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 17.4 percent in Feb from Jan

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 15 percent in January-February

18 Mar | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.9 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 30.6 percent in January from December

18 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales down 14.7 percent in January

18 Feb | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 2.8 percent in January

17 Feb | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 13.9 percent in January

05 Feb | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 26.4 percent in December from November

22 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 0.1 percent in 2024

14 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 7.0 percent in 2024

13 Jan | Steel News