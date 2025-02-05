Automotive sales in Turkey down 13.9 percent in January

In January this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey went down by 59.7 percent month on month and by 13.9 percent year on year to 68,654 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD).

In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey fell by 12.6 percent year on year and by 58.5 percent month on month to 55,944 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles dropped by 18.8 percent year on year and by 64.1 percent month on month to 12,710 units.