Australia’s Fenix Resources ships first iron ore from Beebyn-W11

Australian iron ore producer Fenix Resources has announced that the maiden shipment has been completed from the company's newest mining operation, at the Beebyn-W11 Iron Ore Mine.

Shipment details

On August 18, approximately 60,000 wet metric tons of iron ore lump product with an Fe grade of approximately 62 percent were loaded and dispatched from Fenix's 100 percent-owned on-wharf storage facilities at Geraldton Port.

Mining commenced at Beebyn-W11 in late June 2025. Crushing, screening and processing of ore commenced during July 2025, and Fenix's Beebyn-W11 private haul road was also completed and commissioned during July 2025.

Transportation and infrastructure

Production from Beebyn-W11 is hauled to Geraldton Port using the expanded fleet of quad road trains owned and operated by Fenix's 100 percent-owned subsidiary, Newhaul Road Logistics. To support Fenix's expanding mining volumes, Newhaul has constructed a new state-of-the-art haul truck servicing and maintenance workshop, office facility and driver wellness hub at the Company's 30-hectare site in the Narngulu Meru commercial industrial zone in Geraldton.

Production capacity

Beebyn-W11, Fenix's third operating mine in Mid-West Australia, is now operating at the planned production rate of 1.5 million mt per annum. As a result, Fenix is now mining, hauling, loading and shipping at a combined run rate of more than 4 million mt from the company's three mines.