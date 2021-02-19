Argentinian crude steel production increases 24.3 percent in January

Friday, 19 February 2021 19:59:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Argentinian crude steel production in January rose 24.3 percent, year-over-year, but fell 4.5 percent, month-over-month, to 370,700 mt, according to a report from the local steel association, Camara Argentina del Acero (CAA).

Argentinian hot rolled finished steel production in the first month of the year grew 41.5 percent, year-over-year, and 1.7 percent, month-over-month, to 410,600 mt.

Cold rolled flat steel output in January reached 139,100 mt, 15.7 percent up, year-over-year, and 9.9 percent up, month-over-month.