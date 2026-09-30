 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Argentina's...

Argentina's crude steel output declines 2.9 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 30 September 2026 21:12:05 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Acero Argentino (AA), Argentina's steel industry chamber, reported that the country produced 366,700 metric tons (mt) of crude steel in August, down from 377,500 mt in July.

Month on month, HRC output increased 15.6 percent to 199,200 mt and CRC output surged 28.4 percent to 105,100 mt, while long products output declined 15.1 percent to 124,900 mt.

Compared with August 2025, crude steel production declined 1 percent, HRC output rose 9.6 percent, CRC output increased 4.7 percent, and long products production grew 0.8 percent.

In a statement, AA said industrial activity in Argentina continues to be driven almost exclusively by the energy, agricultural, and mining sectors, while construction, the automotive industry, and the major appliance sector remain sluggish on weak domestic consumption, leaving high levels of idle capacity across much of the industry.

Compounding this situation, import pressure, particularly from China, is growing across the entire value chain, driven by China's massive production overcapacity and low prices, which have triggered anti-dumping complaints in markets worldwide.

AA added that the US, the EU, and the UK continue to strengthen their trade defense mechanisms, including tariff hikes, anti-dumping measures, safeguards, and countervailing duties, to shield their value chains from the influx of subsidized Chinese exports.

In this context, Mexico is moving forward with anti-dumping investigations into Chinese steel products, with potential duties of up to 103 percent, while Brazil already enforces measures of as much as $700/mt on specific steel products, equivalent to an anti-dumping duty of around 100 percent, further protecting its domestic industries.

Tags: Hrc Wire Rod Rebar Crc Flats Longs China Argentina Asia South America Mining Steelmaking Production 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

Marketplace Offers

Wire Rod

Diameter 6 - 16 mm
  TS708/S420/B420C/B420B
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Wire Rod

Diameter 5.5 - 28 mm
  EN 10016-2 AISI1006/1008/1010/1012/1015/1017
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Hot Rolled Coil

Thickness 1.5 - 25 mm
Width 1,000 - 1,500 mm
Coil  R
 
Tedarikçi DAVUTOĞLU METAL MAK. İNŞ. SAN. TİC. LTD ŞTİ.
View Offer

Similar articles

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in mid-Sept 2026

30 Sep | Steel News

Average freight rates for Brazilian finished steel imports rise in August

23 Sep | Steel News

Brazil's finished steel trade deficit widens in August on 46 percent export drop

22 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 1.2 percent in early Sept 2026

17 Sep | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China remain stable in late August 2026

03 Sep | Steel News

Brazil's finished steel trade deficit narrowed in July amid import decline

25 Aug | Steel News

Average freight rates increase by $3/mt in June for Brazilian finished steel imports

28 Jul | Steel News

EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

01 Jul | Steel News

Argentina's steel production increased across the board in May from April

30 Jun | Steel News

Average freight rates increase in May for Brazilian finished steel imports

24 Jun | Steel News