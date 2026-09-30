Argentina's crude steel output declines 2.9 percent in August from July

Acero Argentino (AA), Argentina's steel industry chamber, reported that the country produced 366,700 metric tons (mt) of crude steel in August, down from 377,500 mt in July.

Month on month, HRC output increased 15.6 percent to 199,200 mt and CRC output surged 28.4 percent to 105,100 mt, while long products output declined 15.1 percent to 124,900 mt.

Compared with August 2025, crude steel production declined 1 percent, HRC output rose 9.6 percent, CRC output increased 4.7 percent, and long products production grew 0.8 percent.

In a statement, AA said industrial activity in Argentina continues to be driven almost exclusively by the energy, agricultural, and mining sectors, while construction, the automotive industry, and the major appliance sector remain sluggish on weak domestic consumption, leaving high levels of idle capacity across much of the industry.

Compounding this situation, import pressure, particularly from China, is growing across the entire value chain, driven by China's massive production overcapacity and low prices, which have triggered anti-dumping complaints in markets worldwide.

AA added that the US, the EU, and the UK continue to strengthen their trade defense mechanisms, including tariff hikes, anti-dumping measures, safeguards, and countervailing duties, to shield their value chains from the influx of subsidized Chinese exports.

In this context, Mexico is moving forward with anti-dumping investigations into Chinese steel products, with potential duties of up to 103 percent, while Brazil already enforces measures of as much as $700/mt on specific steel products, equivalent to an anti-dumping duty of around 100 percent, further protecting its domestic industries.