ArcelorMittal Vega produces first HDG at new annealing and HDG line

Thursday, 03 October 2024 11:33:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

German plantmaker SMS group has announced that Brazil-based ArcelorMittal Vega, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, has commissioned its new combined annealing and hot dip galvanizing line and has produced the first galvanized coil.

The new line, with an annual production capacity of 640,000 mt, enhances the company’s capacity to produce high-strength steel for the automotive industry. The line can process strips with thicknesses ranging from 0.4 mm to 3.0 mm and widths up to 1,875 mm.

To ensure a high production level at the flat rolling mill complex and the smooth supply to the new line, SMS has upgraded its pickling and tandem cold mill, including the installation of a fifth rolling mill stand.


