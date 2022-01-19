﻿
ArcelorMittal Poland invests to revamp Kraków CR mill

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 12:18:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, subsidiary of global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will invest over PLN 100 million ($24.96 million) in its cold rolling mill in Kraków. The investment will cover three projects: replacement of engines in the rolling mill, modernization of the sheet pickling line and the purchase of a new grinder.

The first project is already completed. Modernization of the sheet pickling line has been planned for the fourth quarter of this year. The whole investment program is scheduled to be completed at the end of this year.

The higher engine power has made it possible to accelerate the rolling mill and this way the line’s efficiency has increased. Despite the increase of rolling mill capacity, energy consumption will not increase.

Meanwhile, at the end of last year the company implemented environmental projects worth over PLN 30 million at its coke plant.


