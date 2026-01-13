ArcelorMittal Poland to build new heating plant in Kraków

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced plans to construct a new heating plant in Kraków, with the total investment valued at over PLN 200 million ($55.36 million).

Project scope

The new plant is aimed at modernizing and improving energy infrastructure. The investment underscores ArcelorMittal Poland’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and sustainable energy use at its steelworks. Once completed, this facility will reduce natural gas consumption by over 2,000 TJ per year and annual carbon emissions by 115,000 mt.

According to the company, the new heating plant, which will be commissioned before the end of 2027, will support more efficient heat generation. The project is part of ArcelorMittal Poland’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its facilities and integrate modern energy solutions into its industrial processes.

The heating plant is designed to serve key operational needs at the Kraków steelworks, improving energy reliability and supporting the site’s long-term competitiveness.