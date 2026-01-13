 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Poland to build new heating plant in Kraków

Tuesday, 13 January 2026 11:35:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced plans to construct a new heating plant in Kraków, with the total investment valued at over PLN 200 million ($55.36 million).

Project scope 

The new plant is aimed at modernizing and improving energy infrastructure. The investment underscores ArcelorMittal Poland’s commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and sustainable energy use at its steelworks. Once completed, this facility will reduce natural gas consumption by over 2,000 TJ per year and annual carbon emissions by 115,000 mt.

According to the company, the new heating plant, which will be commissioned before the end of 2027, will support more efficient heat generation. The project is part of ArcelorMittal Poland’s ongoing efforts to upgrade its facilities and integrate modern energy solutions into its industrial processes.

The heating plant is designed to serve key operational needs at the Kraków steelworks, improving energy reliability and supporting the site’s long-term competitiveness.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Poland completes modernization at galvanizing line No. 2, begins Optigal® coating production

10 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland invests in environmental upgrades at Dąbrowa Górnicza

27 Oct | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to build first solar farm at Świętochłowice plant

11 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland fires hydrogen furnaces, builds new galvanizing line

01 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland in talks with government regarding state funding for modernization

11 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to increase sustainability at Dąbrowa Górnicza

24 Jan | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to switch to clean energy at Bytom SSC

23 Dec | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to build hydrogen production plant in Krakow

22 Nov | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland achieves 42% carbon emission reduction over 20 years

13 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to expand portfolio with new coating line

15 Apr | Steel News