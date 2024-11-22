ArcelorMittal Poland to build hydrogen production plant in Krakow

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will build a hydrogen production plant at its Krakow site in cooperation with Poland-based energy company Linde Gaz Polska.

The hydrogen plant, with an investment over PLN 100 million ($24.17 million), will produce hydrogen from natural gas and supply hydrogen to two galvanizing plants. The Krakow smelter will be able to use hydrogen as early as the end of 2026.

“We are currently completing a project to build hydrogen furnaces, which allowed us to eliminate ammonia in the annealing plant. Its cost is PLN 52 million. The project with Linde, on the other hand, is to ensure a reliable supply of hydrogen for our galvanizing plants,” Łukasz Skorupa, COO flat products and quality and director of the Krakow facilities, said.