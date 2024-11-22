 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > ArcelorMittal...

ArcelorMittal Poland to build hydrogen production plant in Krakow

Friday, 22 November 2024 11:56:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will build a hydrogen production plant at its Krakow site in cooperation with Poland-based energy company Linde Gaz Polska.

The hydrogen plant, with an investment over PLN 100 million ($24.17 million), will produce hydrogen from natural gas and supply hydrogen to two galvanizing plants. The Krakow smelter will be able to use hydrogen as early as the end of 2026.

“We are currently completing a project to build hydrogen furnaces, which allowed us to eliminate ammonia in the annealing plant. Its cost is PLN 52 million. The project with Linde, on the other hand, is to ensure a reliable supply of hydrogen for our galvanizing plants,” Łukasz Skorupa, COO flat products and quality and director of the Krakow facilities, said.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

Similar articles

ArcelorMittal Poland achieves 42% carbon emission reduction over 20 years

13 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to expand portfolio with new coating line

15 Apr | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland restarts BF No. 2 at Dąbrowa Górnicza after modernization

11 Aug | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to reuse waste heat from BF

17 Jul | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland to modernize BF No. 2 at Dąbrowa Górnicza plant

24 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland restarts rail project

11 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal commissions new ladle shop in Polish facility

14 Jun | Steel News

ArcelorMittal Poland commissions new PCI facility

27 Mar | Steel News

ArcelorMittal halts Brazilian rolling mill expansion

01 Nov | Steel News

Mittal not expecting pre-crisis demand levels in developed world before 2015

16 Mar | Steel News