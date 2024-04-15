ArcelorMittal Poland to expand portfolio with new coating line

Monday, 15 April 2024 14:42:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal, has announced that it will invest about PLN 40 million ($9.9 million) to build an Optigal-coated product line at its Krakow site in order to expand the portfolio of its galvanizing plant. Apart from that, the annealing plant of the company is also under modernization, entailing an investment of PLN 52 million ($12.9 million).

With the help of the investment, ArcelorMittal Poland will be able to produce steel products with zinc, magnesium and aluminum coatings, which will be more durable and have a greater corrosion resistance. These products are in demand in the construction industry.

In the meantime, the company will modernize its cold rolling mill in order to produce new products, and within the scope of the investment, the company will build a new galvanizing bath, auxiliary plants, along with ventilation and electrical systems.

The construction of the line is scheduled to be completed in 2025 and production will start in 2026.