ArcelorMittal Poland in talks with government regarding state funding for modernization

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 12:00:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

ArcelorMittal Poland, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered global steel producer ArcelorMittal, has begun negotiations with the Polish government to secure funding for its steel plant in the country, according to local media reports.

The proposed state funding worth PLN 1 billion ($267.88 million) would go toward modernizing ArcelorMittal Poland’s Dąbrowa Górnicza plant, which specializes in producing steel rails up to 120 meters in length. The revamping of one of the blast furnaces is planned so that steel production will continue and the plant will remain operational.

The importance of maintaining domestic steel production in Poland amid global tensions was emphasized in the media reports, as was the fact that importing steel from other countries that do not comply with the environmental standards set by the EU is not a viable alternative.


Tags: Poland European Union Steelmaking Investments ArcelorMittal 

