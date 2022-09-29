ArcelorMittal and Zeleros jointly test steel for hyperloop technology

Thursday, 29 September 2022 11:44:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal has announced that it has carried out trials with Spain-based Zeleros Hyperloop to analyze the behavior of steel grades for optimal use in hyperloops, an ultra high-speed transportation system for both public and goods transport.

The companies have built a new, unique ultra-high-speed testing facility at ArcelorMittal’s Rail Excellence Center in Spain to test how certain steels perform in ultra-high-speed conditions. The results provide data to further advance the selection of the best steels for hyperloop use, considering safety, energy efficiency, cost and scalability as the main decision criteria.