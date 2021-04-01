Ansteel’s net profit up 10.69 percent in 2020

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:02:57 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Ansteel Group) has issued its financial report for 2020, announcing that it realized an operating revenue of RMB 100.903 billion ($15.4 billion) for the year, down 4.44 percent year on year, and a net profit attributable to the shareholders of the listed company of RMB 1.978 billion ($0.3 billion), up 10.69 percent year on year.

In 2020, Ansteel Group produced 25.87 million mt of pig iron, up 0.06 percent, while it produced 26.48 million mt of crude steel, down 2.46 percent, and 24.57 million mt of finished steel, down 3.33 percent, all year on year.

Ansteel also issued its preliminary earnings announcement for the first quarter of 2021, stating that it expects to achieve a net profit of RMB 1.35 billion in the given period, up around 362 percent year on year.