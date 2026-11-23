During a panel titled “China Shock 2.0: The New Global Competition” at the Alacero Summit 2026, held in Mexico City on November 10-11, economist Michael Pettis, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Jorge Guajardo, partner at DGA Group, discussed the impact of China's trade policies on Latin American industries and emphasized the need for countries in the region to develop their own industrial policies rather than allowing China to shape them indirectly. The panel, held on November 11, was moderated by Juan Carlos Baker, founder of Consultores Internacionales Ansley.

Mr. Guajardo opened the discussion by explaining the concept of “China shock,” a term coined by US economists whose research linked rising unemployment to industries facing increased imports from China. These economists attributed about two million US job losses to the first China Shock, which followed China's entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO). According to Guajardo, the most significant impact was the disappearance of entire industries. He warned that China Shock 2.0 is now affecting the automotive, solar, heavy machinery and chemical sectors, while China continues to manufacture the products it previously produced. He also argued that Chinese vehicles are competitively priced because provincial governments provide subsidies to protect employment rather than because of technological superiority.

Turning to China's economic model, Pettis noted that the country has the world's second-highest debt-to-GDP ratio after Japan, with its debt growing two to three times faster than any previously recorded rate. Mr. Pettis said China's 4.5 percent growth is only possible because there are no hard budget constraints. He explained that producer subsidies are ultimately borne by households, limiting domestic consumption and leaving China with excess production that “must get exported, at prices impossible to match.”

Mr. Pettis outlined three possible responses for countries facing persistent Chinese trade surpluses. The first is to take no action and gradually shift away from manufacturing toward commodities or services, in which case “that choice is made for you.” The second is to pursue a new global trading system that restricts persistent trade surpluses, as proposed by John Maynard Keynes in 1944, while the third is to introduce trade barriers individually, an outcome Mr. Pettis considers inevitable if existing trade imbalances remain unresolved.

He further argued that the effectiveness of trade intervention should be assessed based on its outcomes. “There are a thousand ways you can cheat on trade, and the evidence is always the same, persistent trade surpluses,” he said, citing Keynes. Pettis warned that, without intervention, industries in Mexico and other countries that took decades to develop could suffer significant damage within approximately five years, while rebuilding them could require decades and substantial effort.

Regarding the measures Latin American countries should adopt, Guajardo said every country must defend the industries it already has. “If Argentina has a steel industry, defend it,” he said. Pettis added Mexico should prioritize sectors offering the greatest potential for rapid productivity growth while also investing in infrastructure improvements. “The purpose of trade for Mexico is not exports. The purpose of trade for Mexico is to maximize the quality of life of Mexican workers,” he said. He also emphasized the growing recognition that international cooperation is necessary to address trade imbalances.

Pettis: China unlikely to face a debt crisis despite mounting economic risks

In an exclusive interview with SteelOrbis following the panel, Pettis said he does not expect a Chinese debt crisis, “because they control the liabilities of the banking system.” However, he emphasized that the costs associated with bad debt can emerge in other forms. “Japan never had a banking crisis, but it went from 17 percent of the world economy to five percent.” He said Beijing hopes a technological breakthrough will enable the country to overcome its debt burden, comparing this expectation to similar hopes in the Soviet Union during the 1960s and Japan during the 1980s, when the anticipated breakthroughs failed to materialize.