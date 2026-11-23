Brazil exported 6,168 metric tons (mt) of cold-rolled coil (CRC) in October and imported 25,144 mt, compared with 2,942 mt exported and 48,440 mt imported in September, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

Sources said weaker domestic industrial activity was the main drag on imports, freeing up more material for export and reducing local demand for imports.

All October exports went to Argentina: Usiminas shipped 3,081 mt at $550/mt and ArcelorMittal 3,051 mt at $1,220/mt, while CSN shipped 36 mt at $947/mt, all on an FOB basis.

Imports came from South Korea (11,652 mt at $659/mt), India (7,734 mt at $683/mt), China (3,379 mt at $540/mt), Vietnam (2,174 mt at $704/mt) and Egypt (205 mt at $834/mt).

South Korea and Vietnam have alternated as the top CRC exporters to Brazil since the country imposed antidumping measures on Chinese CRC and coated flat products in February.