Aceros Arequipa's Q3 2026 net profit falls 26.9 pct on weaker operating results

Peruvian steelmaker Corporacion Aceros Arequipa reported net profit of $19.271 million in the third quarter of 2026, down 26.9 percent from $26.373 million in the same period of 2025.

According to the company, the decline mainly reflected lower gross profit and reduced income from subsidiaries, partially offset by lower financial and other operating expenses.

Net sales rose 4.9 percent to $364.607 million, while production costs increased 8.2 percent to $314.599 million. As a result, gross profit fell 11.8 percent to $50.008 million, and operating profit dropped 16.6 percent to $29.351 million.

The company has an estimated production capacity of 1.2 million metric tons per year.

Aceros Arequipa's results, originally reported in Peruvian soles, were converted at an exchange rate of PEN 3.45 per U.S. dollar.