7 Steel UK signs 11-year steel transport agreement with GB Railfreight

UK-based rail freight operator GB Railfreight (GBRf) has signed a long-term agreement with steelmaker 7 Steel UK to transport scrap steel and finished steel products to and from the latter's facilities in Cardiff for at least 11 years. The services are scheduled to begin in October 2026.

Under the agreement, GBRf will transport scrap steel to 7 Steel UK's Cardiff facilities and deliver finished steel products to customers across the UK. The contract also expands GBRf's existing on-site shunting operations, combining rail transportation and site logistics services.

GBRf to introduce new scrap and finished steel wagons

As part of the agreement, GBRf plans to introduce two new sets of purpose-built scrap wagons in 2027 to improve operational efficiency and modernize the fleet serving 7 Steel UK's Cardiff operations.

An additional set of specially modified wagons will also be provided to transport finished steel products, including rebar and coiled steel.

The new contract expands a partnership between the two companies that has lasted more than 15 years. According to GBRf, the agreement will also support the transportation of freight by rail, helping reduce road congestion and carbon emissions. GBRf commercial director Alex Kirk stated that the agreement represents an important expansion of the companies' existing relationship, covering both incoming raw materials and the nationwide distribution of finished products.

Meanwhile, 7 Steel UK head of supply chain management Vorn O'Hennessy said the agreement would strengthen the steelmaker's supply chain, support more sustainable logistics and reflect its long-term commitment to steelmaking in Cardiff.