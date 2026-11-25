The UK government has announced that it will introduce an amendment to the Finance Bill to exempt goods originating in the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland from its Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2027.

According to a statement by Financial Secretary to the Treasury James Murray, the amendment will be introduced in early 2027 but will apply retrospectively to CBAM goods imported from January 1, 2027, subject to parliamentary approval. The announcement follows the agreement reached at the EU-UK summit on November 20, 2026, to link the two sides' respective Emissions Trading Systems (ETS), paving the way for mutual CBAM exemptions.

Exemptions to be based on country of origin

Under the proposed amendment, UK importers will not incur CBAM liabilities for goods originating in the EU, the EEA or Switzerland. The value of these goods will also be excluded from the £50,000 CBAM registration threshold and will not need to be included in CBAM returns. The government emphasized that eligibility for the exemption will be determined by the origin of the goods rather than the country from which they are shipped. Accordingly, goods originating in other jurisdictions will remain subject to CBAM even if they are exported to the UK from the EU. However, such goods may qualify for carbon price relief if they have already been subject to an eligible carbon price. Importers will be required to retain relevant import records, including evidence of origin, while HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will publish further guidance on the implementation of the exemption in due course.

To qualify for an exemption, a country or territory must have arrangements to link its emissions trading scheme either directly with the UK ETS or indirectly through another country or territory participating in ETS linking arrangements with the UK. Furthermore, the emissions trading scheme of the relevant country or territory must cover the emissions embedded in the product categories concerned, while any rebate provided under that scheme must not exceed the equivalent rebate available under the UK ETS. Goods benefiting from exemptions under these provisions will also be excluded when calculating the CBAM registration threshold.

EU to introduce reciprocal exemption once ETS link becomes operational

The UK and the EU are proceeding with the legislative and technical work required to link their respective emissions trading systems. Once the ETS link becomes operational, the EU will apply a reciprocal CBAM exemption to UK-origin goods in accordance with the relevant legislation.

Meanwhile, the UK CBAM will continue to apply to goods originating in jurisdictions not covered by the exemption, with the government emphasizing the mechanism's role in preventing carbon leakage, supporting domestic producers and ensuring that industrial decarbonization translates into genuine reductions in global emissions.