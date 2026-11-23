The European Union and the United Kingdom have announced that they have agreed to strengthen cooperation on steel trade, industrial supply chains and carbon pricing following their second bilateral summit, held in Brussels on November 20, 2026.

According to the joint statement issued after the summit, both sides committed to addressing the negative trade effects of global steel overcapacity, developing more resilient industrial supply chains and advancing the integration of their emissions trading systems (ETS).

Emissions trading systems aimed to be linked by 2028

The EU and UK welcomed the conclusion of negotiations on linking their respective emissions trading systems, with the agreement intended to enable mutual recognition of carbon allowances.

The proposed arrangement would also provide a basis for exempting goods traded between the EU and UK from their respective Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanisms (CBAM), subject to applicable legislation and procedures. Both sides aim to begin applying the agreement in 2028, following the necessary legal procedures.

Stronger cooperation planned to address steel overcapacity

The EU and UK reaffirmed their commitment to protecting their steel industries against the negative trade effects of global overcapacity. They agreed to explore additional arrangements to address overcapacity and its impact on steel trade, while strengthening cooperation on diversified and resilient steel supply chains.

The two sides also committed to coordinating economic security policies, including measures concerning critical raw materials, supply chain vulnerabilities and potential disruptions. Under the proposed cooperation framework, the EU and UK will seek to minimize the negative effects of their respective trade and industrial measures on each other's supply chains, with progress in the steel and electric vehicle sectors to be reviewed every four months. The joint statement also highlighted plans to establish a long-term solution for the movement of UK-origin steel into Northern Ireland, taking into account the existing arrangements under the Windsor Framework.

The EU and UK also agreed to extend the energy provisions of their Trade and Cooperation Agreement until March 31, 2028. Meanwhile, both sides committed to concluding negotiations on the UK's participation in the EU's internal electricity market in 2027, subject to final agreement. According to the joint statement, closer electricity market integration is expected to improve energy security, facilitate cross-border electricity trading and contribute to lower energy costs. The two sides emphasized that closer cooperation on steel, energy and industrial supply chains would support economic resilience and competitiveness while advancing their shared climate objectives.