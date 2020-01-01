﻿
English
 |  Login 
< Flats and Slab

Tinplate prices stable in Turkey but set to increase

Domestic tinplate prices in Turkey have been stable for a couple of weeks now, although demand has improved due to seasonal factors.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.