Tosyalı-Toyo to increase CR mill capacity

Friday, 18 November 2022 12:05:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA) process carried out by Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı-Toyo, a joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and the Japanese steel producer Toyo Kohan, does not need to get an environmental impact approval for its cold rolling mill capacity increase project in Osmaniye.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 3.37 billion, the annual total production capacity of the plant will increase from 1.5 million mt to 2.1 million mt. 

With the capacity increase, Tosyalı-Toyo will process hot coils purchased from domestic and foreign suppliers and sell pickled sheet, tin cold sheet, galvanized sheet and painted sheet.


