Turkey’s Tosçelik aims to increase market share in value-added green steel products

Monday, 11 March 2024 15:02:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Şerif Tosyalı, executive board member of Tosçelik, a subsidiary of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, has stated that the company exports to nearly 100 countries and aims to further increase its market share in value-added green steel products, according to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Milliyet. Saying that Tosçelik has become a pipe manufacturer with the lowest carbon emissions in Europe with the investments made to date, Mr. Tosyalı noted that the company increased its production with various investments.

Stating that the company will continue to focus on the EU, the US, North Africa and neighboring regions while expanding its export network in 2024, Tosyalı underlined that the company is being assertive in value-added product groups and new segments as well as in product diversity. Regarding carbon-free steel production, he said that Tosçelik’s main focus is sustainability and that it aims to strengthen its presence in the global green steel market.