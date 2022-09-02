﻿
English
Tosyalı-Toyo to double tin production capacity

Friday, 02 September 2022 10:48:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı-Toyo, a joint venture of Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Holding and the Japanese steel producer Toyo Kohan, has started its investment of approximately $200 million to increase its tin production capacity from the current 325,000 mt to 650,000 mt, SteelOrbis has learned.

The capacity increase project is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2023.

Within the scope of this investment, Tosyalı-Toyo will make a series of investments, including the production of tin-free steel. With the capacity increase, the company will contribute to the reduction of the country’s current deficit by meeting the majority of the products currently imported by local customers.

This investment of the company to increase the capacity of packaging steel produced with high technology will enable it to meet the increasing demand for practical and hygienic packaged food in Turkey and in the world.


Tags: Tinplate Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Tosyalı 

