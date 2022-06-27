﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding makes new investments to cut carbon emissions

Monday, 27 June 2022 17:22:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of the executive board of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, gave details of the company’s new investments focused on reducing carbon emissions at the Tube & Wire Fair held in Germany.

Accordingly, the company has started investing in a new direct reduced iron plant and a flat steel production plant with an annual capacity of four million mt in Algeria. The plant in Algeria, which currently uses natural gas and has low carbon emissions, will be able to operate 100 percent with hydrogen. In addition, Tosyalı’s plant in Iskenderun, Turkey, in which investment continues, will reduce electricity consumption by using Quantum Furnace technology for the first time in Turkey, and will use 20 percent less energy than traditional electric arc furnaces, thus reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Mr. Tosyalı stated that the company’s emphasis on product development and stability in product quality, and its focus on investment and exports ensure its sustainable growth. The company supplies steel for international projects in many countries such as Japan, Morocco, Italy and Senegal.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Tosyalı to raise output to 15 million mt and continue investing in local and foreign markets

21 Feb | Steel News

Tosyalı Algeria completes construction of world's largest DRI plant

19 Dec | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to build $7 billion integrated plant in Osmaniye

12 Apr | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to focus on production of value-added products

06 Nov | Steel News

Tosyali-Toyo starts production at CR complex supplied by Primetals

23 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to raise output to 15 million mt and continue investing in local and foreign markets

21 Feb | Steel News

Tosyalı Algeria completes construction of world's largest DRI plant

19 Dec | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to build $7 billion integrated plant in Osmaniye

12 Apr | Steel News

Tosyali Holding to focus on production of value-added products

06 Nov | Steel News

Tosyali-Toyo starts production at CR complex supplied by Primetals

23 Oct | Steel News