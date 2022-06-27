Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding makes new investments to cut carbon emissions

Monday, 27 June 2022 17:22:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a report in the Turkish daily newspaper Dünya, Fuat Tosyalı, chairman of the executive board of Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding, gave details of the company’s new investments focused on reducing carbon emissions at the Tube & Wire Fair held in Germany.

Accordingly, the company has started investing in a new direct reduced iron plant and a flat steel production plant with an annual capacity of four million mt in Algeria. The plant in Algeria, which currently uses natural gas and has low carbon emissions, will be able to operate 100 percent with hydrogen. In addition, Tosyalı’s plant in Iskenderun, Turkey, in which investment continues, will reduce electricity consumption by using Quantum Furnace technology for the first time in Turkey, and will use 20 percent less energy than traditional electric arc furnaces, thus reducing carbon emissions from fossil fuels.

Mr. Tosyalı stated that the company’s emphasis on product development and stability in product quality, and its focus on investment and exports ensure its sustainable growth. The company supplies steel for international projects in many countries such as Japan, Morocco, Italy and Senegal.