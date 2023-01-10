Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for modernization and capacity increase project

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:51:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process of environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi, for its meltshop and continuous casting integrated plant modernization and capacity increase project in İskenderun, Hatay, has been completed and been approved.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.5 billion ($79.86 million), the annual liquid steel production capacity of the plant will increase from 2.65 million mt to 4.54 million mt, while the annual slab production capacity of the continuous casting plant will be 4 million mt and the annual billet production capacity will amount to 2.29 million mt.