﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı gets environmental approval for modernization and capacity increase project

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:51:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the examination and evaluation process of environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi, for its meltshop and continuous casting integrated plant modernization and capacity increase project in İskenderun, Hatay, has been completed and been approved.

Following the planned capacity increase within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.5 billion ($79.86 million), the annual liquid steel production capacity of the plant will increase from 2.65 million mt to 4.54 million mt, while the annual slab production capacity of the continuous casting plant will be 4 million mt and the annual billet production capacity will amount to 2.29 million mt.


Tags: Slab Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Investments Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Steel mills in Turkey reshaping billet imports, bigger problems may be seen in scrap in mid-term

15 Dec | Steel News

Slab market in Asia in worse condition than HRC, China slowly resumes imports

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

China’s semi-finished steel imports up 37.3% in Sept, down 41.2% in Jan-Sept

27 Oct | Steel News

Iran’s steel exports down 14.8 percent in first six months of Iranian year

21 Oct | Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in first six months of Iranian year

18 Oct | Steel News

EU to ban steel imports from third countries processed with Russian semis

11 Oct | Steel News

EU sanctions extended to semi-finished imports, though with a grace period

06 Oct | Steel News

IREPAS: Global long products market in a “dramatic situation”

09 Sep | Steel News

Iran’s steel output increases in first four months of Iranian year

22 Aug | Steel News

Iran’s semi-finished steel exports up 17.6 percent in Q1

05 Aug | Steel News