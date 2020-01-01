﻿
English
 | Login 
< Flats and Slab

Domestic tinplate prices rise in Turkey

Flat steel prices in Turkey have been trending upwards for many weeks now, amid active local and export demand coupled with mostly limited allocation.

This content is only available to subscribers. Try for free by filling in the form.
Already registered? Log in

Free Trial Application

By pressing the Submit Now button, you confirm that you have read and agree to the Preliminary Information Form.